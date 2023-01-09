Police officers take position as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro leave a camp outside the Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Since Bolsonaro lost re-election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Oct. 30, his supporters have gathered across the country refusing to concede defeat and asking for the armed forces to intervene. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)