FILE - In this April 19, 1995, aerial file photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is pictured after an explosion that killed 168 people and injured hundreds. The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump's supporters shocked many Americans, but experts note right-wing extremism has previously played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. (AP Photo/File)