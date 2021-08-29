Photo issued on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)