FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Prosecutors preparing for the first prison sentence in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are loudly signaling to five other defendants that a key insider has shared extraordinary details about the operation. Garbin, one of six people charged in federal court, cooperated within weeks of being arrested and prosecutors want a U.S. District Judge to take it into consideration Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when he sentences Garbin for conspiracy. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)