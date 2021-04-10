A woman returning home from work discovered her three young grandchildren fatally stabbed Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley, and Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect.
Officers responded to a radio call of a possible death at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard about 9:30 a.m., police said. The officers discovered the three children inside.
The children’s grandmother had called police, authorities said. She had arrived home after an overnight shift at work and found the three children dead and their mother gone, according to multiple sources.
Police said all the children were age 5 or younger. No motive was given.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the case, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo.
Authorities said they had received reports that Carrillo had committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup, license plate J258T0.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 213-486-6890
