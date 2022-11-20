Amber Morgan, from South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, from Kankakee, at Travelodge by Wyndham Downtown Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chicago. Morgan and Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Morgan's daughter, Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications. “It’s almost like I got to hug my daughter again,” Morgan said. (Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune via AP)