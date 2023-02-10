Two women, who allege abuse as minors by the ex-operations chief at New Hampshire's youth detention center, stand in their lawyer's office Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Twenty men and women say they were physically or sexually assaulted as children at New Hampshire's youth detention center by a man who went on to become the facility's chief of operations and later served on a committee advising the state on juvenile justice issues. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)