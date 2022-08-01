A captured merlin is held near Lake Michigan on June 27, 2022, near Glen Arbor, Mich., where it will be fitted with a leg band and tracking device. The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides and help wildlife managers determine how to prevent merlins from attacking endangered piping plovers at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. (AP Photo/John Flesher)