FILE - In this March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits federal court in Manhattan, in New York. The Supreme Court is leaving in place a lower court ruling that allows the trustee recovering money for investors in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme to pursue more than $4 billion that went to overseas investors. The high court on Monday, June 1, 2020, declined to take the case. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)