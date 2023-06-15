Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church after evaluating the newly arrived migrants being housed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were being cared for at the church. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a "sanctuary" for immigrants. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)