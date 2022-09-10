FILE - A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, on Sept. 6, 2022. It's at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)