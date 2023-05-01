FILE - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters, March 14, 2023, in Washington. On Monday, May 1, the FDIC recommended that the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)