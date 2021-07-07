FILE - Thousands of garments are stored on a three-tiered conveyor system at the ThredUp sorting facility in Phoenix on March 12, 2019. A wardrobe purge is on for some as vaccinations have taken hold, restrictions have lifted and offices reopen or finalize plans to do so. The primary beneficiaries are secondhand clothing marketplaces, and brick-and-mortar donation spots. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)