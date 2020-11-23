Olivia Banks, an account manager at Element Designs, poses for a picture on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Some companies are turning health insurance shopping over to employees, but they aren't leaving them empty handed. They're sending workers to individual insurance markets to find coverage and then reimbursing them at least partially for the cost. Banks found the new approach daunting at first, but a company hired by her employer, helped Banks figure out which plans would include her doctors and what sort of expenses she could handle. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)