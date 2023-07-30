Melissa Lombana, 43, a high school teacher and mountain bike enthusiast, poses for a picture while working online, in her one-bedroom apartment in Miramar, Fla., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Lombana's rent has increased each of the last two years and now amounts to nearly half her monthly income. "In a year, I will not be able to afford living here at all," she said. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)