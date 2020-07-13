This photo from June 26, 2020 shows Buck Newsome, left, a Baby Boomer, and his son, Chris Newsome, of the Millennial generation, as they pose for a photo while having lunch together in Newtown, Ohio. American's two largest generations can agree on something: the coronavirus pandemic has hit them both hard. For Baby Boomers, named for the post-World War II surge of births, that means those who retired or are nearing retirement age are seeing their retirement accounts in a free fall. Millennials, usually defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, who became adults in this century, are getting socked as they were trying to begin careers or moving into peak earning years after many walked off college campuses into the Great Recession. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)