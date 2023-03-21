FILE - Images of Fox News personalities, from left, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto and Charles Payne appear outside News Corporation headquarters in New York on July 31, 2021. In defending itself against a massive defamation lawsuit over how Fox covered false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the network is relying on a 1964 Supreme Court ruling that makes it difficult to successfully sue media organizations for libel. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)