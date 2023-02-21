FILE - A view of the exterior of the Home Depot improvement store, in Niles, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Home Depot says it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. The investment will also ensure that starting pay is at least $15 per hour in all markets. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)