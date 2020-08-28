FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The credibility of two top public health agencies is on the line after controversial decisions that outside experts say suggest political pressure from the Trump administration. Hahn was forced to apologize for using an erroneous, misleading statistic describing the effectiveness of a blood plasma therapy granted emergency use for COVID-19, as Trump twisted the facts and inflated the significance of the move. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)