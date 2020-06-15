FILE - This Tuesday, July 16, 2013, file photo shows signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Six former eBay Inc. employees were arrested and charged Monday, June 15, 2020, with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)