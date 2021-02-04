FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a worker cleans along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. Nevada's troubled unemployment benefits program has been overhauled, and a "tsunami" of claims spurred by pandemic layoffs have largely been sorted. That's what the new department chief and the outgoing head of a governor-appointed strike force said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)