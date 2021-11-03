FILE- New York State Rifle & Pistol Association president Tom King talks with a reporter about the Second Amendment rights and concealed gun carry license Oct. 28, 2021, in East Greenbush, N.Y. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a gun rights case that centers on New York’s restrictive gun permit law and whether limits the state has placed on carrying a gun in public violate the Second Amendment. Gun rights advocates including the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two private citizens are challenging the law. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)