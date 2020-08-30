A medical staffer helps take care of babies who were at the hospital during Hurricane Laura on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, La.. Nineteen babies from the neonatal intensive care unit at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women were transferred Wednesday to the main hospital in Lake Charles over concerns that storm surge could swamp the women’s one-story hospital. Medical staffers stayed with the babies through the night as wind and rain battered the building. (Matt Felder via AP)