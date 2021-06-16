FILE - Students find the doors locked to the ITT Technical Institute campus in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The U.S. Education Department says it's erasing student debt for thousands of borrowers who attended a for-profit college chain that made exaggerated claims about its graduates' success in finding jobs. The Biden administration is approving 18,000 loan forgiveness claims from former students of ITT Technical Institute, a chain that closed in 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)