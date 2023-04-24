FILE - A Brightline train is shown at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2018. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for Brightline, a private company, to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)