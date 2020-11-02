People stand in line for early voting at the John F. Kennedy Library, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. Masks are required at some polling places around the country and strongly encouraged in most others as a basic precaution to help keep poll works and others safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus. But mandates tying a face covering to casting a ballot are sure to lead to confrontations on Election Day, and those will almost certainly grab wide attention if they arise in any of the presidential battleground states. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)