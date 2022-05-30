FILE - Visitors pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Paris. A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)