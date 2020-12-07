This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Bianca Ramirez shows Blanca Ramirez at her home in Rincon, N.M. New Mexico, high school registrar Ramirez said her job has evolved during the pandemic to serve as translator, ombudsman and life coach to students and parents who speak only Spanish. In conversations, she asks students how they can have such low grades. The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. (Bianca Ramirez via AP)