FILE - In this June 16, 2007 file photo, Benjamin de Rothschild waits for the start of the Bol d' Or sailboat race at Geneva Lake in Geneva, Switzerland. De Rothschild, who oversaw the banking empire started by his father in 1953, died of a heart attack on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 according to his company. He was 57. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)