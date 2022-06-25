In this photo provided by The Rev. Lisa G. Fishbeck, Nathaniel “Pee Wee” Lee sits outside his home in Chapel Hill, N.C., on May 23, 2022. Fischbeck led the Episcopal Church of the Advocate when it added three one-bedroom units on its 15-acre campus. The first residents, including Lee, moved into them in June 2019. Before that Lee, 78, had spent years sleeping in alleys, cardboard shelters and cars after medical issues ended his bricklaying career. (The Rev. Lisa G. Fishbeck via AP)