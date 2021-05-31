This undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows seized drug bundles containing 132 pounds of methamphetamine on display from Feb. 25, 2021, at the Laredo port of entry. The drugs were concealed in a vehicle driven by 23-year-old U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an increasing number of U.S. citizens have been apprehended while they have tried to smuggle illegal drugs at the Southwest border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)