In this photo provided by Gary Schottle, Derek "Tank" Schottle competes in the 100 meter dash as part of the Pentathlon at a Special Olympics track meet in Rosenburg, Texas, on April 8, 2017. Gary Schottle arrived at the school in time to see the other kids in line hitting and jumping on his young son. Schottle had the same thoughts any other parents would, wondering how the kids could be so mean and why Derek didn't stick up for himself. Special Olympics changed everything for Tank. He blossomed into a leader, spreading love an inspiration to everyone he met. (Gary Schottle via AP)