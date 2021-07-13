Lucio Perez poses in the front doorway of his home, where he has lived with his family since March, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. Just a few months ago, Perez moved out of a western Massachusetts church he'd lived in for more than three years to avoid deportation. Immigration authorities in March granted the 37-year-old Guatemalan national a temporary stay in his deportation while he argued to have his immigration case reconsidered. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)