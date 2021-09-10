Donn Edmunds, a 25-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, sits for a portrait in his living room in Cheyenne, Wyo., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Edmunds' son, Army Ranger Spc. Jonn Edmunds, and another soldier died when a Black Hawk helicopter on a search-and-rescue mission crashed in Pakistan in October 2001. They were among the first U.S. casualties in the Afghanistan war. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)