A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in a Monday, June 10, 2019 photo, in Marlborough, Mass.Raytheon Technologies plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year in its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace. Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes announced the revised job cut numbers Wednesday during a Morgan Stanley analysts conference. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)