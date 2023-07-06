Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)