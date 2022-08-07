FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks to reporters after a hearing on April 1, 2011, in Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. La Follette has said he decided to run again to stop Republicans from meddling with elections, citing Trump’s call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, after the 2020 election asking him to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool, File)