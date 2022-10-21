Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded plastics his company receives from recycling facilities in their facility in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. “Our mission is to solve plastic pollution,” said DeBenedictis, company president. “That is not just a tag line. We all truly want to solve plastic pollution.” (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)