FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo, northern shrimp, also called pink shrimp, lay on snow aboard a trawler in the Gulf of Maine. Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. A regulatory board is scheduled to make a decision in the fall of 2021 about whether to extend a moratorium on the shrimp fishery that is scheduled to end this year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)