Bobby Price, left, and Catherine Vogt, right, stand with Catherine's daughter Avery, 8, and their dogs as they wait to order from the YS Street Food food truck, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, near the suburb of Lynnwood, Wash., north of Seattle. Long seen as a feature of city living, food trucks are now finding customers in the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic as people are working and spending most of their time at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)