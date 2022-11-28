FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. The former warden of a federal women’s prison in California will go on trial Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after prosecutors say he sexually abused several inmates in his case, forced them to pose nude for him and kept photos of the naked prisoners on his government cellphone. Ray Garcia was the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)