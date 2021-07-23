Jennifer McDonald holds a blanket on which is printed photos of her late son, Demontravis Davonte Reid, who was shot and killed in Charlotte, N.C on April 14, 2021. As of July 15, he was among the 56 homicide victims in North Carolina's largest city. Homicide rates in many American cities have continued to rise although not as precipitously as the double-digit jumps seen in 2020 and still below the violence of the mid-90s. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)