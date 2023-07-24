Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023, where concertina wire lines the banks of the river that has been recently bulldozed. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated measures to keep migrants from entering the U.S. He's pushing legal boundaries along the border with Mexico to install razor wire, deploy massive buoys on the Rio Grande and bulldozing border islands in the river. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)