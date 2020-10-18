Crystal Williams-Coleman, president of the Guardian Civic League, talks to reporters during a press conference, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. Public servants, firefighters, paramedics, emergency responders and a diverse group of law enforcement professionals denounced the Fraternal Order of Police and Local 22 for not listening to the concerns of the dues paying union members when endorsing President Donald J. Trump for re-election. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)