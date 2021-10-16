Harris County Medical Examiner van exits the Memorial Hermann Hospital transporting a Harris County Pct. 4 deputy who was shot and killed to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar. Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)