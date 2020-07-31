FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, is a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Federal wildlife officials are proposing limits on what can be declared as "habitat"" for imperiled plants and animals. The proposal to be announced Friday, July 31, 2020, and obtained in advance by The Associated Press would for the first time define "habitat" for purposes of enforcing the Endangered Species Act, the landmark law that has undergirded species protections efforts in the U.S. since 1973. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)