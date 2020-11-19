FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a lone pedestrian walks past a public service sign reminding Chicago residents of the return to a stricter COVID-19 protocol along the city's usually busy Magnificent Mile in Chicago. With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency advised Americans on Thursday, Nov. 19, not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)