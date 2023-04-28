FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Congressional investigators said in a report Friday, April 28, 2023, that an increase in flight cancellations as travel recovered from the pandemic was due mostly to factors that airlines controlled, including cancellations for maintenance issues or lack of a crew. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)