A "Space Available" real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)