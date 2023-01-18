FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations -- all of which are designed to save about $1.2 billion. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)